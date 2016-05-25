advertisement
Uber will use Foursquare’s location data to map your rides

By John Paul Titlow1 minute Read

The ride-hailing app is using Foursquare’s “points of interest” database to help users more easily map their route from point A to point B

Since the controversial split of its consumer-facing social apps in 2014, Foursquare has poured more resources into data-driven B2B services and licensing its crowdsourced pool of geolocation data to third parties like Twitter, Apple, Microsoft and Google, among several thousand others. 

This shift appears to be a smart one. For anybody doubting the value of Foursquare’s data, the growing list of big-name partners is getting harder to argue with.

