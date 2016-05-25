advertisement
Judge rules against Gawker, declines to reduce $140 million judgment

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Amid reports that Hogan’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against the site was funded by Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel, Gawker suffered a legal setback this morning. A Florida judge denied the site’s motions for a new trial after it was ordered to pay $140 million in damages for posting a video of Hogan having sex with his buddy’s wife without being aware that he was being filmed.

