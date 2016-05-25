advertisement
Senate Intelligence committee votes to let FBI access email with no court involvement

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The intelligence community and the NSA continue to exert enormous influence over the Congress, often at the expense of personal privacy. Just yesterday the Senate Intelligence Committee voted 14-1 in favor of a new bill that would allow the FBI to access personal emails without a court order of any kind.  Instead it would act on force of a National Security Letter

Currently, the FBI can obtain only phone records with a National Security Letter,  not email records; for email records they need an order from a FISA court

Senator Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) cast the lone vote in opposition to the bill late Tuesday, telling Fast Company he intends to marshall a “quiet lobbying campaign” to educate other members on the dangers of the bill. The senator said votes on such issues often start out one-sided in favor of surveillance interests, but eventually swing the other way as members understand the privacy implications. (Image: Wyden)

