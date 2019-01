Even rock legends can catch the virtual reality bug. Today, Queen’s Brian May announced Owl VR , his own take on the Google Cardboard-style headset, at an event in London.

The plastic device, which clings to any smartphone, is based on the concept of stereophotography, a way of pairing of two “stereo” images that was invented in the 1830s. Unlike Google Cardboard, the design of the Owl VR viewer is open, rather than being a light-tight box.

The new low-cost VR gadget ships in mid-June.