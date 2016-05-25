Americans sent at least 260 million sexts last year

The CTIA released its annual data usage survey this week, reporting that Americans used 9.6 trillion MB of data in 2015 (more than double what they used in 2014). The survey also found that Americans sent more than 2.1 trillion texts in 2015. Naturally, we said to ourselves, yes, but how many sexts did Americans send in 2015? We dug up this APA study from 2015 that found that 82% of Americans sexted at least once in the past year, and then did a bit of math…