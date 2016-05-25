Let’s all LOL at this 2008 quote from Peter Thiel about the need for free speech

Last night a bombshell story from Forbes reported that billionaire tech investor and entrepreneur Peter Thiel was the secret bankroller behind Hulk Hogan’s successful lawsuit against Gawker. The New York Times added to this that Hogan and Thiel’s agreement was concealed by a confidentiality agreement.

While very few details have emerged about Thiel’s support for the litigation, we can now look at past events and laugh at the potential irony.

For example, there’s this precious quote from Thiel in 2008 about the importance of free speech and journalism:

From the Committee to Protect Journalists’ 2008 annual report – https://t.co/536GXA1w9V pic.twitter.com/CVJEznYwbV — Choire (@Choire) May 25, 2016

Hmm, is all I’ll say. Hmmmmmmmmm.