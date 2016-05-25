Bernie wants to go to Mars

The presidential candidates have said precious little about their policies about space, but in a brief interview with the O.C. Register , Bernie Sanders was asked about his views on space and here’s what he said:

The pride that we felt as a nation when Neil Armstrong landed on the moon was extraordinary, and I would like to see that type of exploration to Mars and elsewhere continue. And, by the way, it creates a lot of jobs, creates scientific breakthroughs which help technology, which helps our society.

It’s not much, but it’s something to go on. Sanders also pointed out that the Republicans’ effort to de-fund government agencies would likely lead to a smaller budget for NASA. As Fast Company‘s resident space writer, I’d love for the other candidates to say more about what their plans are for U.S. space exploration.