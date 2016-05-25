Lionel Messi opens up in new Sports Illustrated short film

World soccer superstar Lionel Messi is notoriously press shy. In this modern day of athletes tweeting their every thought and fashion choice, the quiet Barcelona and Argentina legend is practically a mystery. A throwback to the days when all we knew of pro athletes was what we saw on the field. But this new short film from Sports Illustrated gives us a glimpse into the mind of Messi. Any chance to hear him talk about his game, his life, and his expectations for this summer’s Copa América tournament–not to mention, his bromance with NBA star Steph Curry–is worth checking out.