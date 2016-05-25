Of course Eric Schmidt owns an iPhone

Back in 2014, Google chairman Eric Schmidt told the hosts of Bloomberg’s “Market Makers” that Samsung had the iPhone 6’s technology years before the phone came out. He went on to defend Google’s products and alluded to Apple’s small market share.

He’s obviously changed his mind. At a live event in Amsterdam earlier this week where Schmidt was speaking, the audience members were asked to indicate whether or not they owned an iPhone, reports Yahoo News. When it became apparent that the majority did, Schmidt admitted that he too owned an iPhone 6S (as well as a Samsung Galaxy S7).

He, of course, still defended Android vigorously, saying: “The Samsung S7 is better, has a better battery. Are we clear?” (And I bet he uses Google Maps for both devices.)