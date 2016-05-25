Socialism: The board game

Monopoly is so last year. In time for this crazy election, Diogenes Games brings us a parody version of our favorite board game called Socialism: The Game. It is currently launching a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for the mass production of the game.
According to the company, the goal of the game is to:
achieve total fairness and equality through the renting and selling of property under a modern, progressive, and populist public policy… (CEO John Elliot) says the results “aren’t pretty,” but thinks that they just might change the way people think about campaigns, elections, and politics in general.