Jay Z has Beyonce on his mind in first post-“Lemonade” song appearance

What do you do when your spouse is arguably the most influential artist on the planet and she makes a concept album about how you are a dirty, cheating dog but she’s kind of maybe forgiven you (for now)? Admittedly, this is a very specific hypothetical and also it’s not a hypothetical: It happened last month to Shawn Carter, aka Jay Z. Ever since Beyoncé dropped the visual album that spawned a thousand “Becky with the good hair” jokes, the mogul/rapper has laid relatively low.

As Pitchfork reports, though, Jay Z has now made his first post-Lemonade song appearance, on Fat Joe/Remy Ma collaboration, “All The Way Up,” where he addresses the conflict directly. Well, it would be more accurate to say he deflects the conflict, cryptically rhyming “You know you made it when the fact your marriage made it is worth millions/Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is.”

These two lines are dense with references that don’t 100% hang together, but at least prove that Jay-Z has Lemonade on the brain. Could this be the opening salvo of his rumored response album? Stay tuned.