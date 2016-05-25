Morning intelligence

• Hulk Hogan’s privacy lawsuit against Gawker Media was secretly bankrolled by billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel , a Forbes report claims . According to the New York Times , a confidentiality agreement protects Thiel’s involvement in the case.

• The European Commission may force Netflix to fund European filmmakers. The proposed rules would require foreign on-demand services like Netflix to support local film and television.

• Twitter has made it so that links, handles, and images don’t count toward the 140-character limit—and it has finally killed the annoying “.@” structure.