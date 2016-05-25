Peter Thiel’s support of Gawker lawsuit protected by confidentiality agreement

Silicon Valley and media insiders were buzzing last night about the explosive report in Forbes that the legendary investor had financially backed wrestler Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker. But details are still scant: Thiel isn’t talking (and didn’t show up at an event thrown by his Founders Fund last night), Hogan’s lawyer Charles Harder didn’t respond to requests for comment from Fast Company and Thiel’s arrangement is protected by a confidentiality agreement, reports the New York Times.