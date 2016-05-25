Chewbacca mask mom tours Facebook campus…with Chewbacca

It’s the most viewed Facebook Live video to date: Candace Payne’s hilarious Live video showing her enjoyment at wearing a Chewbacca mask she bought for her son. It’s now been viewed over 144 million times—something that Mark Zuckerberg decided earned her a visit to Facebook’s campus.

For those of you hoping to achieve similar worldwide fame via Facebook Live, the company has compiled some handy tips for you. Or, if you’re more of a watcher than a streamer, Facebook created a live map of videos for your perusal (similar to the one Periscope offers).