New Mexico police rumble with Trump rally protesters

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

After Trump protesters rushed the barricades and threw burning T-shirts and plastic bottles at police outside one of the presumptive GOP nominee’s rallies in Albuquerque late Tuesday night, this happened:

Police said the substance floating in the air was smoke they fired into the crowd, not tear gas. The protest went on for hours until police declared it an “illegal assembly,” reported local TV station KRQE. Albuquerque police say protesters threw rocks. 

The rally was Trump’s first in New Mexico, the most Hispanic state in the country.  “We need to make sure that he knows that we do not accept the message that he’s bringing and the hatred,” Juan Sanchez of Democratic Party of New Mexico told KRQE.

Read a good account of the protesters actions–and security’s reactions– inside the Trump rally here

