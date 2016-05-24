Can this smartwatch save your life?

After being ousted from his former startup Practice Fusion, Ryan Howard did not want to start another company. But after a friend from his home state of New Hampshire passed away in his sleep from cardiac arrest, Howard was plagued by fears that the same thing could happen to him.

So Howard came up with the idea for a smartwatch with a heart rate sensor that could detect potential problems, like an arrhythmia, and set off a chain reaction whereby a wearer would be taken to the emergency room. “If we notice a problem, we do two false positive checks before contacting emergency services,” he says. “It happens insanely quickly.”

The watch, which is called iBeat, is available for $200 with an additional (not yet disclosed) subscription fee for monitoring and dispatch services. The company competes with similar personal emergency response services like MyLively.