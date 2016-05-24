Don’t get too excited about Netflix’s VR “video store”

It probably won’t ever be available to the public. Along with a feature that lets you move around rows and columns in Netflix’s navigator like a giant Tetris game and a Quietcast tool that allows you to listen to a video on your phone while watching it on your TV, the “store” is just one of the hacks dreamed up by Netflix engineers and designers at its biannual Hack Day.
The Netflix Zone, made for the HTC Vive headset, is a VR experience that places you in an ’80s-era video store in which you can grab VHS tapes of Netflix shows, toss them around and watch them on screens on the walls and ceiling of the “store,” reports The Verge.