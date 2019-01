Gett, one of Uber’s biggest rivals in Europe, has now raised $520 million (compared to Uber’s $8.4 billion and Lyft’s $1.4 billion).

Ridesharing threatens to make buying a car less necessary, and Volkswagen is not the only car manufacturer cozying up to startups that facilitate it. General Motors made a $500 million strategic investment in Lyft in January, and Ford is dipping its toes into the waters as well.