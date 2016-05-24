advertisement
Act fast, Silicon Valley elite: Private slices of public park available through July!

By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

After an instantaneous public backlash, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department says it’s ending a pilot program it announced just yesterday, allowing residents to reserve slices of Dolores Park for anywhere between $33 and $260. But SFist reports the reservations that have already been booked appear likely to be honored through July. So better act now—you know, if that’s your thing.

