advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

New Google Maps ads will hopefully not distract drivers

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Google is testing new mobile ads that will appear during navigation in Google Maps. The so-called promoted pins will point travelers to restaurants and other merchants along their route. But you may not see these ads right away: Google is showing the pins to a limited number of users as it examines whether they are distracting to drivers. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life