advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video shows Tesla driver unconscious as car drives itself

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

A video posted to YouTube shows a Tesla driver slumped over—hopefully just sleeping—in the front seat, while the car autonomously navigates rush-hour traffic. Tesla’s on-board computers are able to keep the car in its lane and brake to avoid obstacles, and it appears the Autopilot system worked as designed in this case. (Autoblog speculates the video could be guerrilla marketing for Tesla.)

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life