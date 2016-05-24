More young Americans eschewing marriage and living with parents

For the first time since 1880, more 18- to 34-year-olds live with their parents than live with a spouse or partner, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis .

Nearly one-third of young adults lived with their parents in 2014—compare that to 1960, when 62% lived with a romantic partner and just 20% lived with parents.

Pew cites fewer and later marriages as the top reason for this shift. The second biggest factor is declining wages and higher unemployment.

Another telling trend from this data: the percentage of U.S. young adults who live alone. From 1880 to 1940, that was a tiny 3%. In 1960, it bumped up slightly to 5%. Today, it’s a record 14%. It seems that as we gain more freedom in how to live, we increasingly choose solitude.