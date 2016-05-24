Asian-American orgs allege “racial quotas” at Ivy League schools

A coalition of more than 100 Asian-American organizations has requested that the Department of Education open an inquiry into allegedly discriminatory admissions practices at Brown, Dartmouth, and Yale.

The schools, the coalition writes in its complaint, “often treat Asian-American applicants as a monolithic block rather than as individuals, and denigrate these applicants as lacking in creativity/critical thinking and leadership skills/risk taking.”

While the number of college-age Asian-American students has grown substantially in recent decades, the number accepted at most Ivy League institutions has remained constant.

Past complaints against Harvard, in 1998, and Princeton, in 2006, resulted in higher admissions rates for Asian-American applicants.