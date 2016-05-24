Why culture fit may be the most important job skill

“Workplaces are a complex ecosystem of people, programs, policies, and priorities, each with their own impact on the happiness—or unhappiness—of employees,” according to the latest study from The Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and WorkplaceTrends.com.
A survey of nearly 2,000 HR professionals, managers, and employees reported on the “essential elements” of an engaging culture. Busy bees beware: the majority of HR managers would fire a productive staffer if they don’t work well with others.