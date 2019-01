If you buy an electric car in Colorado, you’re eligible for a dealership discount worth $5,000, starting in 2017, plus a variety of other state and federal benefits worth roughly $7,500. Total potential savings on the Tesla of your dreams: $12,500.

Other states offer a variety of rebates and tax credits, but most are worth closer to $2,000. In some places electric car owners also gain access to benefits such as HOV lane rights.