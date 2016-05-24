Morning intelligence 

• Google’s Paris offices were raided by police this morning . Le Parisien reports that the investigation is related to “digital tax evasion.”

• The Transportation Security Administration has booted its head of security after a spate of long lines at U.S. airports. The TSA has also created a National Incident Command Center that will monitor daily operations at U.S. airport screening checkpoints.

• Facebook has officially responded to charges of liberal bias in its trending topics section. The company said that while it found no evidence of systematic suppression of conservative viewpoints, it would add more oversight to its editorial team.