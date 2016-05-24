Google wants to replace passwords with a “trust score”

Passwords suck. Google knows this and has been working on an API that would ditch passwords for a “trust score”—and already several large financial institutions are ready to roll out the new technology, reports the Verge:
The trust score is based off various user-specific data points, including current location, facial recognition, and typing patterns. Certain apps could require different scores. A banking app might want a higher trust score than Instagram requires, for instance. The Trust API always runs in the background of users’ devices, monitoring its sensors and information to so that it can provide apps with the current trust score — basically its confidence level that you are who you say you are.