Netflix and Disney’s mega deal will finally come into effect in September

Netflix has posted a reminder on its blog that the massive deal it worked out with Disney way back in 2012 will come into effect in September. The deal has huge implications for Netflix and its competitors , notes The Verge.

• Netflix will be able to stream all Marvel, Disney, Pixar, and Lucasfilm titles in the same window the are made available to HBO, Starz, and other paid TV networks

• All Disney films made in 2016 and beyond are included in the deal

• The deal also blocks subscription networks including HBO and Starz from procuring Disney’s latest movies during the first run pay window

• It also keeps Disney movies off rival streaming services including Amazon Prime and Hulu