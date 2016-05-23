Dear Variety: Marissa Mayer would NEVER wear that suit

“The end is nigh” for Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, Variety declares in its latest cover story, set to publish tomorrow. The cover illustration depicts Mayer bearing a “Y” cross and wearing a standard-issue corporate skirt suit.
C’mon, Variety. Mayer may be struggling to revive the embattled Silicon Valley institution, but she wouldn’t be caught dead in that outfit. Give her some credit!
A sneak peek at tomorrow’s @Variety magazine cover story by @xpangler…Marissa Mayer like you’ve never seen her! pic.twitter.com/ZeEXXayHj9
— Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) May 23, 2016