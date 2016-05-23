advertisement
Dear Variety: Marissa Mayer would NEVER wear that suit

By Ainsley Harris1 minute Read

“The end is nigh” for Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer, Variety declares in its latest cover story, set to publish tomorrow. The cover illustration depicts Mayer bearing a “Y” cross and wearing a standard-issue corporate skirt suit

C’mon, Variety. Mayer may be struggling to revive the embattled Silicon Valley institution, but she wouldn’t be caught dead in that outfit. Give her some credit!

