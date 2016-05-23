This TV show plot sums up what the world thinks Silicon Valley will do for health care

A new CBS show called Pure Genius will star Dermot Mulroney (perhaps best known as the leading man in My Best Friend’s Wedding) as a tech billionaire who wants to change the world by changing health care. Of course, he’s got a maverick surgeon friend in tow.

It doesn’t appear to be a parody.

Here’s the summary:

From the executive producer of Parenthood and Friday Night Lights comes a unique medical drama centered around a young Silicon Valley tech billionaire who builds the ultimate cutting-edge hospital that treats only the most rare and insurmountable medical mysteries—at no cost. Lending credibility to this new venture is a maverick surgeon who’s the first to discover that his boss’s mission is to get bureaucracy out of medicine, use the most forward thinkers in technology, and just save lives—including his own.