Facebook Live videos may lose that pesky element of suspense

Thanks to Facebook’s ever-increasing quantities of data about how its users respond to content, it could soon use reactions to tell viewers when the most entertaining moment of a Live video is coming .

The company told TechCrunch that it’s creating a visual timeline showing a high volume of reactions. The timeline will be overlaid on top of a recorded video’s progress bar (not unlike what you see when listening to a Soundcloud clip), letting you skip to the moment people are talking about.

Farewell, boring parts of this world!