Lego toys “are not as innocent as they used to be,” study finds

When my Lego-fanatic son walked out of The Lego Movie after 20 minutes one summer afternoon in 2014, I knew that the iconic toy brand had taken a disturbing turn. There were chases and guns and police cars and bad guys and more guns, just like an action thriller for grownups.

Sure enough, every parents’ hunch was just confirmed by some researchers at the University of Canterbury who studied the issue and found that Lego products have indeed become more violent in recent years. By examining the proportion of weapons to classic Lego bricks in toy sets and the number of sets that included weapons such as guns and knives, they found that the violence of the products has “increased significantly over time. The LEGO Company’s products are not as innocent as they used to be.”