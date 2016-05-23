Why does traffic to the CIA’s homepage peak in the spring?

That’s the question security reporters are asking after the recent release of the spy agency’s web traffic from 2009 to 2015. The numbers (it’s not clear if they reflect page views or uniques) show that traffic tends to peak in the spring, fall off in the summer, and rise again in the winter months. Muckrock, which obtained the data, speculates that the increase may be due to graduating college seniors hunting for jobs. Interestingly, the agency’s traffic has gone downhill after peaking in 2012, even in the wake of the Edward Snowden revelations in 2013, which stimulated interest in the NSA and CIA.