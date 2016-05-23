Why the Tinder for threesomes is angrily tweeting #TinderSuckMySocks

Tinder, an app with 50 million users, is threatening to sue 3nder, an app with 500,000 users, for having a name that sounds too similar to Tinder. Can you blame 3nder for wanting to sock it to Tinder?
Perhaps not—but blitzing Tinder with photos of literal dirty socks is plain weird. In a Medium post, 3nder founder Dimo Trifonov behooved users to show their disdain by tweeting photos of their socks—or, alternatively, sending the actual socks to Tinder:
I usually work 12 hours a day. Now that this fight is happening, I have to work whenever I am not asleep (around 16 hrs daily maybe?). Naturally, I will forgot to do my laundry so all my socks (and my girlfriend’s) are dirty. I sent them to Tinder (say Yuck). If you have any compassion for me and my superteam at 3nder who is involved in this nonsense fight, please do the same thing I did few hours ago:
Take a photo of your socks.
1. Share them with “#TinderSuckMySocks in support of @3nderapp”
2. Be creative. Why don’t you even email/mail it to them.
Sure, that makes sense. Also:
P.S. Tinder, hope you enjoy my “napalm” socks. If you don’t get the analogy check the definition of tinder.