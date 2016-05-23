Why the Tinder for threesomes is angrily tweeting #TinderSuckMySocks

Perhaps not—but blitzing Tinder with photos of literal dirty socks is plain weird. In a Medium post, 3nder founder Dimo Trifonov behooved users to show their disdain by tweeting photos of their socks—or, alternatively, sending the actual socks to Tinder:

I usually work 12 hours a day. Now that this fight is happening, I have to work whenever I am not asleep (around 16 hrs daily maybe?). Naturally, I will forgot to do my laundry so all my socks (and my girlfriend’s) are dirty. I sent them to Tinder (say Yuck). If you have any compassion for me and my superteam at 3nder who is involved in this nonsense fight, please do the same thing I did few hours ago:

Take a photo of your socks.

1. Share them with “#TinderSuckMySocks in support of @3nderapp”

2. Be creative. Why don’t you even email/mail it to them.