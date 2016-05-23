Facebook dives deeper into virtual reality with latest acquisition

Virtual reality, when done right, is about giving you an experience so real that you have a hard time believing it’s fake. You know that ledge isn’t really there, but you’re still too afraid to step up to it.

Audio plays a big part in that experience, and that would seem to be why Facebook has acquired Two Big Ears, which makes a “real-time binaural/3D audio engine.” The idea, it would seem, is to bring better audio to Facebook’s Oculus platform, which includes the high-end Rift and the mobile Samsung Gear VR. Two Big Ears’ original mission was to support all VR platforms. It’s not clear if that will continue to be the case now.