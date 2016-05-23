Android may bid adieu to passwords this year

At Google’s I/O conference last week, Google research exec Daniel Kaufman offered a status update on Project Abacus, which is working on biometric alternatives to passcodes and two-factor authentication. Starting this year, he said, Android developers should have access to an API that allows them to bypass using traditional passwords in their apps.
“We have a phone, and these phones have all these sensors in them,” Kaufman said during his presentation. “Why couldn’t it just know who I was, so I don’t need a password? I should just be able to work.”