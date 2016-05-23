Google asks: Can robots create their own art and music?

Google is exploring the nature of creativity with its new Magenta artificial intelligence project. Magenta will explore whether computers can truly create original art and music. Google research scientist Douglas Eck wrote in a blog post that the project’s goal “is to produce open-source tools and models that help creative people be even more creative.”
Magenta raises some fascinating questions about the science of learning and creativity. How is it that humans have creative ideas? And what can we learn from computers about the creative process?