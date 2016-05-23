Why the Angry Birds Movie is a box-office champ despite . . . everything

A Slack-versation about how Angry Birds is the #1 movie and what it means:

@davidlidsky: The movie being a hit—despite being late, despite the bad reviews—basically saves the company. They didn’t license their characters but took on all the risk in the hopes of a big reward. Also, note Jonah Peretti’s comment in our BuzzFeed feature from the March issue about the rise of “post-literate media.”

Peretti, channeling Marshall McLuhan, believes BuzzFeed will succeed globally because of the rise of postliterate media. “Angry Birds, Candy Crush, Minions, Transformers,” he rattles off. “Anywhere the dialogue is less important than the special effects. Or a Nicki Minaj video. There are things that you don’t really need language to appreciate.”

Angry Birds translates across cultures and geography and that’s why it’s the number one movie in 48 countries right now.

@marcusbaram: Part of me feels like there’s not even any real passion for the movie, just that it was the BIG kids’ movie this weekend, nice weather, perfect time of year, it’s a no-brainer that it will pack theaters. Not sure if there’s any lasting impact to it—big toy sales, sequels, etc. But I could be completely wrong. None of the characters seem to lend themselves to becoming brands in their own right.

Harken back to when Angry Birds first harbored its dreams of being the next Disney with this 2012 feature.