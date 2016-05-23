advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Lyft price slash: Enjoy VC-subsidized transportation while it lasts!

By Sarah Kessler1 minute Read

Lyft has reduced the price of weekday rides in New York City by 50%. In the meantime, the ride-hailing app will not only continue to pay drivers for the full-priced fare, but will also forgo its usual commission. If ride-hailing companies are truly in a price war, this promotion seems akin to a suicide bomb.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life