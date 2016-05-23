Uber CEO wants to “turn every car into a shared car”

“We can turn every car into a shared car–the next frontier is the Uber commute,” said company CEO Kalanick on Monday at a conference in Brussels , after meeting with regulators at the European Commission. “Is there a way that someone could pick up a neighbor on the way to work? We have the technology for it, but there are also regulatory frameworks we have to work with. Why can’t these folks get a little more incentive?”

Uber often talks about its vision for ubiquitous carpooling. At a press conference hosted by the public transportation advocacy organization American Public Transportation Association earlier this year, David Plouffe, Uber’s chief advisor and board member, said, “Where we’d like to see this go is that you just have neighbors driving neighbors.”

That’s also where Alphabet, which began piloting a carpooling service in San Francisco last week, would like to go. Alphabet’s app goes so far as to actively discourage professional drivers, limiting trips to two per day (to and from work, presumably).