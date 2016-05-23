Rovio’s Angry Birds movie slingshots to $151 million worldwide

The haul is great news for the ailing mobile games maker who has seen revenues from its gaming sales plummet over the past couple of years. According to Box Office Mojo, Angry Birds took in $39 million in the U.S. during its opening weekend, knocking Marvel powerhouse Captain America: Civil War off its perch. Another $112 million from overseas certifies Rovio’s picture, which the company fronted a majority of the $73 million budget for, as a commercial success. There just might be life in this old franchise yet.