What is Google’s “Area 120” incubator?

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

No, it’s not quite as mysterious as Area 51, but the search giant had been pretty tight-lipped about the Area 120 incubator since reports of it first leaked last month. Now Google CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed that Area 120 will be “part-incubator, part new take on the spirit of the 20% time program,” says Forbes, referring to the program Google has historically had that allows their employees to spend 20% of their work time working on their own pet projects. Instead of being able to spend only one day a week on a pet project, Google employees who are accepted into the Area 120 incubator will be able to spend 6 months on it. “It is giving people a chance at 20% time more formally,” Pichai said.

