India has just entered the space race against Elon Musk

On Monday, the country’s Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched and landed a test model of its winged reusable launch vehicle designed to take cargo and occupants into outer space, Bloomberg reports. The test vehicle is 1/5th the actual size as the final vehicle will be and features wings that make it resemble older NASA space shuttles. After reaching an altitude of 43 miles the craft splashed down in the Bay of Bengal. The goal is to perfect land-based landings like Elon Musk’s and Jeff Bezos’ space companies have.Image credit: ISRO
