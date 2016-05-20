Samsung is done with the Android Wear OS (Updated)

It was at Google I/O two years ago that Samsung announced its Gear Live smartwatch (now discontinued) running the Android Wear OS. Two years later the collaboration is over. Samsung executives told Fast Company today that no more Samsung Android Wear devices are in development or being planned.

The executives said Samsung’s own Tizen OS, used in almost all the company’s wearables now, is far more battery-efficient than Android Wear. Also, Tizen is becoming the standard OS on other Samsung products from TVs to refrigerators, the executives said.

Update: Samsung responded this way in a statement to Fast Company Monday afternoon:

“Samsung has not made any announcement concerning Android Wear and we have not changed our commitment to any of our platforms.”