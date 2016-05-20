One Google Allo engineer wanted full encryption on by default

The engineer, Thai Duong, who manages security features in the new messenger, wrote in a (unauthorized?) blog post yesterday that he wished end-to-end encryption was on by default, and that he would push for it in the future. But then:

Google engineer responsible for Allo encryption scrubs blog post saying he wished Google turned it on by default. https://t.co/vMJzW1Znqj — Christopher Soghoian (@csoghoian) May 20, 2016

Allo uses messaging content data to personalize content and suggestions for users, which has sent up a red flag for privacy advocates. Users can turn on “incognito” mode for full encryption.