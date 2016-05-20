Mark Cuban: “If she’s willing to listen . . . I’m wide open” to being Hillary’s VP

Unbeknownst to most of us in the news business, billionaire investor Mark Cuban likes to joke about being Clinton’s running mate. So, when he did an interview on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” set to air on Sunday, Chuck Todd asked him: “You joke that you would love to be Clinton’s running mate, as long as you were allowed to throw bombs at Trump. If she really did come to you, would you listen?”

Cuban’s response: “Absolutely. But the key would be that she’d have to go more to center.” He added, per Politico, “I like the fact that Senator Clinton has thought-out proposals. That’s a good thing because at least we get to see exactly where she stands . . . [Bernie Sanders] has dragged her a little bit too far to the left. Things like college tuition and, you know, other business elements that really, I think, could hurt the economy. If she’s willing to listen, if she’s willing to, you know, hear other sides of things, then I’m wide open to discussing it.”