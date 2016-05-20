Android Pay coming to 5,000 Bank of America ATMs by year’s end

If you’re prefer to withdraw cash with your Android phone instead of a traditional ATM card, you may soon be in luck: Bank of America says it’s planning to add Android Pay support to 5,000 of its ATMs by the end of the year, Consumerist reports .

The bank already has Android Pay-compatible ATMs in Boston, New York, and the Bay Area. Its statement didn’t mention Apple Pay or any other competing technology, and TechCrunch reported in January that the bank has been a bit cagey about its plans to expand the service beyond Android.