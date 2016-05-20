Uber is studying the psychology of how much you’ll pay for a ride 

A recent NPR interview with Keith Chen, the company’s head of economic research, highlighted some of the company’s discoveries about the psychology of ride pricing.

Some highlights from the interview:

• If you’re worried your phone’s battery is about to die, Uber’s statistics say you’re a lot more likely to pay a surge pricing premium.

• Passengers in Uber Pool shared cars really don’t like heading away from their destinations, so the service’s routing algorithm tries to avoid it.

• Uber riders are less likely to pay round surge pricing rates—like 2.0 rather than 1.9 or even 2.1 times the normal rate—probably because they just feel arbitrary.