Spotify takes aim at Apple Music’s free trials by practically giving away Premium for 3 months

Perhaps in a bid to compete with Apple Music’s free three-month trial, Spotify is giving new users in North America, Latin America, and Europe three months of its Premium tier for just $0.99. The Premium service—which normally sells for $9.99 a month—provides an ad-free experience and greater functionality on mobile devices than the free version. Spotify confirmed in an email to Fast Company that the deal is only available for customers who have never in the past signed up for its Premium service, and that the offer is only valid until the end of June.

Right now, around 30 million people pay for Spotify. More importantly, the rate at which customers have been signing up for Spotify’s paid product has been accelerating. It took the company about a year to grow from 10 to 20 million paid subscribers, but only about half as much time to grow from 20 to 30 million. That said, the company can’t afford to slow down now, as newcomer Apple Music added 11 million users in its first seven months of existence.