advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Planned reform of 40-year-old chemical safety law draws mixed reviews

By Steven Melendez1 minute Read

Congress is close to passing an overhaul of a 1976 federal law governing chemical safety, though some activists and safety experts say the bill may not go far enough to protect the public, The New York Times reports.

The proposal is said to empower the Environmental Protection Agency to test more potentially harmful chemicals, paid for by “user fees” charged to chemical companies, but critics warn that it also limits new state regulations and doesn’t require as much chemical testing as safety advocates had previously called for.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life