Planned reform of 40-year-old chemical safety law draws mixed reviews

Congress is close to passing an overhaul of a 1976 federal law governing chemical safety, though some activists and safety experts say the bill may not go far enough to protect the public, The New York Times reports .

The proposal is said to empower the Environmental Protection Agency to test more potentially harmful chemicals, paid for by “user fees” charged to chemical companies, but critics warn that it also limits new state regulations and doesn’t require as much chemical testing as safety advocates had previously called for.

Let’s bring #TSCA into the 21st Century: ACC urges swift passage so President can sign this bipartisan bill into law https://t.co/WTn1iJQ2fk — American Chemistry (@AmChemistry) May 20, 2016